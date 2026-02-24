2026 State Of The Union Data Shows Trump At Odds With Reality 

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

With the 2026 State of the Union just hours away, recent data shows President Donald Trump is wildly out of step with the people and reality. NPR reports that 60% of those recently polled think the country is worse than last year.

The same poll indicated the “majority think the state of the union is not strong.”

By many accounts, it doesn’t matter what the Donald says or claims at this year’s address. His version of reality and priorities remain out of step with the lived experiences of the majority of Americans. New data shows that nearly 75% of adults view the economy as fair to poor.

According to Pew, views on the current state of affairs vary by party. But overall, the people ain’t having it with Trump’s foolishness.

The Supreme Court rejected his Tariff policies. DHS funding is hanging by a thread amid a partial shutdown, a sharp rebuke of the disastrous immigration policy. And Trump is trying to influence, if not outright steal, the 2026 election.

There’s no telling how long the president will ramble about how great he is and how he’s definitely making America great despite the clear evidence before us. Last year was reportedly the longest response in at least 60 years.

A lot is going on in the union with massive cuts and closures threatening every aspect of our lives, including housing, healthcare, and education. Here are a few areas likely to appear in Trump’s remarks.

To boycott the Trump State of the Union or not is a question for many

Amid calls to boycott this year’s State of the Union, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has urged his colleagues to attend as a silent protest instead. In many ways, Jefferies has led his caucus with a deep regard for traditional rules of decorum and adherence to respect for institutions and authority.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, elected in a decisive race last year, and California Sen. Alex Padilla will deliver the official Democratic Party response. Their response will likely try to claim the mantle as the sensible party amid Republican chaos.

The choice shows the Democrats are still struggling as an opposition party, opting for safe moderation rather than the fighting spirit that guides many communities under attack.

To watch or boycott is something everyone must consider. But ask yourself if bearing witness to outlandish claims, fake news, and disinformation is worth your time and energy on a Tuesday night.

But if you do choose to tune in, consider watching through a source like C-SPAN or NPR to avoid giving Trump ratings and shine.

Instead of listening to President Trump blabber about his version of the State of the Union, you might try tuning into the “People’s State of the Union” organized by MoveOn, MeidasTouch, and several progressive organizations.

Political commentators Joy Reid and Katie Phang will host the packed event aimed atproviding an alternative to the official State of the Union. A description of the event says it will counter “President Trump’s night full of lies and misplaced priorities for the American people.”

The stream will also feature several members of Congress who are boycotting Trump’s address. Those expected to attend include Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Summer Lee, and Ayanna Pressley.

Lee will also deliver the Working Families Party’s response, which will stream on their official accounts.

Having tracked her work for several years, it’s clear that she is well-suited to deliver the passion and clarity often needed in these moments.



“I’m going to elevate the voices of the people in my district and across the country who are angry, scared, and fed up with an administration that’s done nothing to help and a lot to hurt everyday people,” she said in a statement. “And I’m going to say what too many politicians won’t: the system is rigged, the obscenely wealthy are profiting from it, and working people deserve more than scraps. Now more than ever, we need a political home for people who are ready to fight back against Trump’s corruption and cruelty, and the corporate politics that made him possible.”

With the 2026 midterm primary season already underway, we’ll see if this breakdown in trust and faith shifts the balance of power in Congress and many states.

One thing remains clear. These are not ordinary times, and doing the same thing as usual will not save us.

Trump’s State of the Union Likely Won’t Address His Disastrous Immigration and Economic Policies

How long will Trump lie and distort with a straight face? Only time will tell. But there are a few things that are clear about the current State of the Union: the president likely will not honestly address them.

First, the massive exploitation of financial resources and policies in favor of an already wealthy minority. The 2025 legislation was anything but beautiful, paving the way for a host of horrors and struggles for families.

It’s also responsible for the $38.3 billion engine behind DHS expanding its operations from deportation to mass warehousing of people. The administration’s new approach has raised alarms for many, with the proposal drawing comparisons to concentration camps.

Places like Social Circle, Ga., have raised safety and public health concerns about the facilities. objected to the relocation of the human warehouse based on concerns about sewage and clean water access.

A Social Circle official told Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News that the facility was a part of a new “detention model” that would be “fully implemented” by the end of the 2026 Fiscal Year. These mega-centers will consolidate the various holdings spread out across the country.

It’s human trafficking, exploitation, and possibly mass death under the guise of allegedly keeping America safe. Terrorizing communities and ripping apart families does not make any of us safe.

And it’s making people rich. News reports have shown DHS overpaying for warehouses owned by Russian businessowners and NBA investors, to name a few.

In addition to helping his friends and fellow new age aristocrats get even richer, Trump continues to use the White House as a moneymaking scheme.

A recent report from the Brennan Center found that Trump’s fraud against America increased his net worth more than notable corruption cases. It’s estimated that the former fake billionaire increased his net worth by $3 billion in 2025 alone.

Brennan estimated that Watergate would translate to $170 million in today’s dollars. As the organization noted, much of Trump’s profiteering is likely not illegal.

The Gilded Age isn’t just a cute HBO period piece. It’s a period rich in history and lessons for the present. Public outcry and bold leadership can usher in a new era of necessary reforms. Trump’smp’s robberbaron approach to economic policy and leadership is even more upsetting considering the increasingly hostile economic conditions for Black families and communities. Despite republicans co-opting progressive language around working families, the policies do the exact opposite.

The State of the Union could also continue to lie about genuine threats to democracy and fair elections

Trump’s address also comes amid his pressure on the Senate to override the filibuster to force passage of legislation that will undermine the fundamental commitment of free and fair elections. As previously reported by NewsOne, the SAVE America and MEGA Acts are a part of a broader effort by Trump and Republicans to control election outcomes in 2026 and beyond. They have nothing to do with integrity or safety.

In a statement released by the Legal Defense Fund, President and Director-Counsel Janai Nelson urged the Senate to uphold “their sworn responsibility to uphold the fundamental right of every eligible citizen to participate fully and equally in our democratic process.”

“The civil rights community stands together in our vigorous opposition to any piece of legislation that aims to return our elections to those of the Jim Crow era,” Nelson said. “The SAVE America Act and the MEGA Act both attempt to place overwhelmingly burdensome requirements on voters at a time when our freedom to vote faces attacks on all sides. The U.S. Senate must see reason and focus its efforts on advancing proposals that put the freedoms of voters, and not the authoritarian whims of an administration, first.”

