Deer Killing Set to Start March 9 in Leakin, Druid Hill, and Herring Parks

Some Baltimore City residents are pushing back against the city’s deer management program, which is set to begin this month in several local parks. City officials say the deer population has grown beyond healthy levels and that a controlled reduction is needed to protect park ecosystems and reduce safety concerns.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks plans to use sharpshooters from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove deer, starting Monday, March 9, in Leakin Park. Program leader Shane Boehne said the issue has been building for years and the city can no longer delay action.

The effort will also include Druid Hill Park in Northwest Baltimore and Herring Park in East Baltimore. Officials say sharpshooting was selected because it is cost effective and designed to minimize disruption to nearby neighborhoods. Boehne said the goal is for deer to be killed instantly to prevent animals from being startled and running into surrounding residential areas.

The work will take place overnight, with parks temporarily closed to protect public safety. In Leakin Park, the city expects to target more than 100 deer as it works toward a population goal of 20 deer per square mile. Boehne noted that deer numbers can rise again quickly, meaning the city will need ongoing management rather than a one time fix.

Leakin Park will be closed from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 19 before the operation moves to Herring Park and later Druid Hill Park. Meat from the deer will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank, with officials estimating it could provide about 40,000 meals.

