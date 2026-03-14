EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Howard County During Storms

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a brief EF-1 tornado touched down in Howard County during Wednesday evening’s storms.

According to a storm survey conducted by the NWS, the tornado formed in Cooksville around 7:06 p.m. and lasted roughly one minute, ending around 7:07 p.m.

Despite its short lifespan, the tornado packed winds of up to 90 mph and caused noticeable damage in the area.

No Injuries, 100 Yards-Wide

Officials say the tornado’s path stretched about four-tenths of a mile and reached a maximum width of roughly 100 yards. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or fatalities associated with the storm.

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The tornado developed as part of a powerful supercell thunderstorm that moved through northern Montgomery County and northwestern Howard County.

The same storm system also produced downbursts and strong wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph, which caused additional tree damage across parts of the region.

Weather survey teams found significant signs of storm impact near Old Frederick Road, where approximately 50 trees were uprooted or snapped along a path about 100 yards wide.

Investigators determined the damage was consistent with a tornado after examining how the trees fell.

The Aftermath

According to the National Weather Service, tornado damage often leaves debris and trees twisted or falling at different angles, while straight-line wind damage typically pushes debris in a single direction.

Surveyors observed trees along the Cooksville path falling at right angles to each other, a pattern that helped confirm the presence of a tornado.

Meteorologists also reviewed Doppler radar data, which showed rotation within the storm as it passed through the area.

Meanwhile, separate storm surveys in Frederick and Carroll counties found damage caused by straight-line winds ranging from 60 to 75 mph, with some isolated areas experiencing gusts close to 90 mph.

The storms left scattered damage across multiple counties, but officials say the overall impact could have been far worse given the strength of the system.

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Howard County During Storms was originally published on 92q.com