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Death After Baltimore Police Encounter Ruled Homicide

Death of Samuel Brown Following Police Confrontation in Woodlawn Ruled Homicide

Published on March 18, 2026

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Source: General / Radio One

The death of a man following an encounter with a Baltimore County police officer has officially been ruled a homicide, according to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Samuel Brown, 56, died on February 27, nearly two weeks after a confrontation with an officer at an intersection in Woodlawn. The officer involved, identified as Derek Hadel, has since been placed on administrative leave while the Maryland Attorney General’s Office conducts an ongoing investigation, CBS Baltimore reports.

Baltimore County Police released body-worn camera footage of the incident after Brown’s family and supporters publicly called for its release. Despite confirming the manner of death as homicide, the Medical Examiner’s Office has not disclosed Brown’s exact cause of death.

In a statement, the Baltimore County Police Department said the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division continues to review the circumstances surrounding the case.

According to investigators, the incident began around 3:30 a.m. on February 16, when an officer discovered Brown asleep behind the wheel at a stoplight near the intersection of Whitehead Court and Security Boulevard.

The released video shows Brown exiting his vehicle during an exchange with the officer. Moments later, the footage appears to show Officer Hadel pushing Brown twice as tensions escalated. A verbal confrontation continued before Brown is seen knocking the officer’s hands away. The officer then throws two punches, after which Brown falls backward and strikes his head on the pavement.

Following the video’s release, Brown’s family and friends held a press conference demanding accountability and justice.

Attorney Billy Murphy, who is representing the family, said the footage supports claims that Brown was struck multiple times.

“They admit in the police report that it was a one-two punch followed by another blow to his face,” Murphy said. “That is what ultimately led to him falling and hitting his head.”

Death of Samuel Brown Following Police Confrontation in Woodlawn Ruled Homicide was originally published on 92q.com

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