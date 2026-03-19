Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Sheila Johnson: A Lesson in Success”

I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from my friend Sheila Johnson, the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television. She is a woman who has eclipsed the billion-dollar net worth point and built an empire that includes sports, entertainment, and hospitality. She’s the first Black woman to be a co-owner of three professional sports teams: the Washington Capitals hockey team, the Washington Wizards NBA team, and the Washington Mystics WNBA team. She also owns a number of luxury hotels and resorts. She was awarded the Eleanor Roosevelt Award for her commitment to character and making the world a better place, especially for people of color. When I interviewed her on my podcast, she shared that the key to her success was persistence and a strong spiritual faith, where she said strong spiritual faith can get you through anything.



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isten to her full interview on my Willie Jolly Wealthy Ways podcast, and you will be inspired like I was. Tour life.

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Her Story – Sheila Johnson: A Lesson in Success | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com