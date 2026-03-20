Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Her Story – Toni Morrison: Unstoppable | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley delves into the unstoppable spirit and remarkable achievements of writer Toni Morrison

Published on March 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Toni Morrison: Unstoppable”

This is Dr. Willie Jolly, and as we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Toni Morrison. Toni Morrison was a college professor who taught literature. She taught it, but she was afraid to write books. She let her fear stop her from writing. She wrote her first book when she was almost 40 years old, and it went on to become a bestseller. She said she had to overcome her fears and self-limiting beliefs. She went on to write a number of bestselling books and to win the Nobel Peace Prize for Literature. She said most fears are immaculate, yet it doesn’t matter whether it is real or not. If it stops you, then it has to be dealt with today. 


I want to push you to think about what is stopping you. Identify it, whether it’s real or not, and tell it it has to go because nothing will stop you from becoming all that God meant for you to be. Amen. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Her Story – Toni Morrison: Unstoppable | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
32 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

The crucifix symbol of christ Jesus cross on the holy spirit light background
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Technology  |  Nia Noelle

Judge Melodee Armstrong Discusses AI Bias and Legal Challenges

Local  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Bill To Require Tampons In Men’s & Women’s Bathrooms Sparks Debate

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close