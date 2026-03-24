Port of Baltimore Posts Second-Best Year in 2025 Amid Key Bridge Recovery

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

The Port of Baltimore recorded its second-best year on record in 2025 as it continued recovering from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to the Maryland Port Administration. Officials said nearly 50 million tons of cargo moved through the port’s public and private marine terminals, with the shipments valued at about $65.5 billion. That figure marks the third-highest cargo value in the port’s history.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasized the port’s broad economic impact, noting that goods passing through Baltimore reach destinations across the United States and internationally, including Europe, Africa, and Asia. The port generates an estimated $70 billion in annual economic activity and supports more than 273,000 jobs statewide, underscoring its importance to Maryland’s economy.

The update comes two years after the container ship Dali struck the Key Bridge in March 2024, causing a catastrophic collapse that sent the structure into the Patapsco River and claimed the lives of six construction workers. Despite the tragedy and resulting disruptions, port operations have steadily rebounded.

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In 2025, cargo volume exceeded the 45.9 million tons handled in 2024, though it remained slightly below the record 52.3 million tons processed in 2023. The port also handled 1.1 million standard shipping containers and welcomed 2,223 vessels, reflecting a 21 percent increase in cargo compared with the previous year. Weekly container services rose from 12 in 2024 to 15 in 2025.

Among the nearly 50 million tons of cargo, about 11.1 million tons consisted of autos, construction and farm machinery, containers, and forest products. Public terminals processed 887,513 tons of construction equipment, a 6 percent increase from 2024, and handled 728,225 autos and light trucks, the second-highest total among U.S. ports.

The port also ranked 10th nationally for foreign cargo value and 11th for foreign cargo tonnage. Additionally, Baltimore emerged as one of the Northeast’s most popular cruise ports, with more than 413,000 passengers departing in 2025.

Officials expect further growth in 2026 with the completion of the $518 million CSX Howard Street Tunnel Project. The modernization will allow double-stacked container trains to travel between Baltimore and Philadelphia, increasing capacity by an estimated 160,000 containers annually and supporting the creation of about 14,000 jobs.

Port of Baltimore Posts Second-Best Year in 2025 Amid Key Bridge Recovery was originally published on 92q.com