Aretha Franklin’s Underrated Soul Gems
Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Legacy and the Underrated Gems For Your Playlist
- Aretha's catalog extends far beyond her biggest singles, exploring diverse genres like gospel, blues, funk, and modern R&B.
- Her deep cuts feature vivid storytelling and powerful performances that highlight her exceptional vocal range and control.
- Aretha's evolution as an artist is evident in her later work, seamlessly blending her classic sound with contemporary influences.
Aretha Franklin is the Queen of Soul for a reason. Most people know her for “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Yet her catalog goes far deeper than those classics. And that’s where a lot of listeners miss out.
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She grew up in the Black church, and you can hear that fire in almost everything she recorded. But as her career stretched across decades, she didn’t stay in one lane. Instead, she moved from gospel and blues to funk, pop, and even hip-hop‑flavored R&B. So when you only hit the biggest singles, you lose the full story.
Take songs like “First Snow in Kokomo” or “Try Matty’s.” These tracks feel like short stories wrapped in soul, with Aretha painting vivid scenes through her voice. Then there are deep cuts like “River’s Invitation” and “Pullin’,” where the band digs into a heavy groove and she rides on top like a preacher at the pulpit. They may not be karaoke staples, but they show her range in a powerful way.
Later in her career, she kept evolving. For example, tracks like “Here We Go Again” and “Holdin’ On” with Mary J. Blige prove she could step into a modern sound without losing her roots. So, when you build an Aretha playlist, it’s worth going past the obvious.
Here’s a 15-song Aretha deep-cut playlist that stays away from the usual “Respect” / “Natural Woman” canon and leans into underrated gems.
“First Snow in Kokomo” – Young, Gifted and Black (1972)
Dreamy, writer-ly Aretha, more like a short story set to soul than a standard single.
“Try Matty’s” – Spirit in the Dark (1970)
A greasy, narrative-driven groove about a neighborhood diner; horns, call-and-response, and peak band pocket.
“River’s Invitation” – Soul ’69 (1969)
A Joe Tex cover turned stormy horn-driven soul; one of the most slept-on Atlantic-era performances.
“Pullin’” – Spirit in the Dark (1970)
Funky, tense, and raw, with Aretha testifying over a deep, churning groove.
“Today I Sing the Blues” – Aretha / early Atlantic era (1960s)
Classic slow blues cut that shows her phrasing and control before the big crossover hits.
“Sparkle” – Sparkle soundtrack (1976)
Curtis Mayfield-penned title track, a silky, cinematic mid-tempo that never got the shine it deserved.
“Ain’t Nobody (Gonna Turn Me Around)” – Young, Gifted and Black (1972)
Freedom song energy, churchy groove, and that locked-in band/choir interplay.
“Gimme Your Love” (feat. James Brown) – Through the Storm (1989)
Wild that an Aretha–James Brown duet is a “deep cut”; late-80s R&B with grit.
“You’re Taking Up Another Man’s Place” – outtake, later on Rare & Unreleased Recordings
From the Golden Reign of the Queen of Soul: Slow-burning blues with vivid domestic detail, Aretha wailing from behind the piano.
Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Legacy and the Underrated Gems For Your Playlist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com