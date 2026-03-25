Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “HerStory – Janice Bryant Howroyd: Built For Success”

Today I want to continue to celebrate Women’s History Month with a friend of mine, Janice Bryant Howroyd. She was on my Sirius XM show and is on my podcast. And you’ve got to hear this interview because she came from North Carolina in a small little town. She doesn’t even say it was big enough to be called a city. And it was a town where people did labor in the factories.



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And she came and went to North Carolina, A and T, she loves A and T. And then she went to visit her sister in California and she started a small company in the back of a carpet store, a small company that was a staffing company, but that staffing company has become the number one staffing company in America. She’s a multimillionaire, a billion dollar industry, a billion dollar business that she built.

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HerStory – Janice Bryant Howroyd: Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com