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BWI Security Lines Improve After Spring Break Travel Delays

BWI Security Lines Ease After Chaotic Weekend

Published on March 30, 2026

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After a chaotic and crowded spring break weekend that left some travelers waiting in security lines for up to five hours, conditions at BWI Marshall Airport have begun to improve as the workweek starts.

By 8 a.m. Monday, the airport’s website was advising passengers to arrive three hours ahead of their flights. Airport spokesperson Jonathan Dean also confirmed that all four TSA checkpoints were open — a setup he noted hasn’t been in place for quite some time.

The improved flow comes after days of frustration for travelers, with lengthy security lines dominating headlines and prompting renewed calls from the Trump administration to end the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding shutdown. On Sunday, the shutdown surpassed 43 days, setting a new record after previously impacting federal operations last fall.

BWI Security Lines Ease After Chaotic Weekend was originally published on 92q.com

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