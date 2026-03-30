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Twins Manager Ejected After ABS Call in Orioles Game

MLB’s New ABS System Sparks First Manager Ejection in Orioles Game

Published on March 30, 2026

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Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
Source: Jamie Sabau / Getty

Tempers flared at Camden Yards on Sunday as Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton made history for all the wrong reasons.

Shelton became the first MLB manager ejected over the league’s new Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) system during the Twins’ 8-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

The moment went down in the top of the ninth inning with Minnesota trying to mount a late comeback. With a runner on first and one out, Josh Bell stepped to the plate against Orioles closer Ryan Helsley.

On a full 3-2 count, Helsley delivered what appeared to be a pitch outside the strike zone, seemingly walking Bell and putting two runners on base. But before things could move forward, Helsley tapped his head — signaling for an ABS challenge.

After review, the call was overturned to strike three, instantly ending the at-bat and shifting momentum.

That’s when Shelton lost it.

The Twins skipper stormed out of the dugout, arguing that Helsley didn’t signal for the challenge quickly enough. After a heated exchange with umpire Laz Diaz, Shelton was tossed from the game.

“I didn’t think he tapped his cap quick enough,” Shelton said postgame. “It’s supposed to happen within a few seconds, and I didn’t feel like it did.”

Helsley later admitted even he was unsure if the challenge would be accepted but said Diaz backed him up.

Baltimore capitalized on the chaos, holding on for the win behind a strong performance that included Tyler O’Neill’s first home run of the season.

The ABS system may be new, but Sunday proved it’s already changing the game — and testing tempers.

MLB’s New ABS System Sparks First Manager Ejection in Orioles Game was originally published on 92q.com

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