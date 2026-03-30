From Exam Room To Crime Scene: When The State Forces Birth But Abandons Life

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Alexia Moore, a 31-year-old Army veteran and mother of two living in Georgia, decided in late 2025 that she simply did not want to continue her pregnancy. In a nation that mirrors the values of freedom it so loudly proclaims, that choice is one she should have been able to make freely, safely, and with dignity. Instead, she is navigating a legal landscape that feels less like a justice system and more like a witch hunt—one where the state has prioritized medical surveillance and the criminalization of a Black woman’s body over the very sovereignty she once swore to protect.

Because Moore chose a self-managed abortion to terminate her pregnancy, she is now facing felony murder charges. This is the nightmare scenario reproductive justice and human rights advocates have been warned about—a shift from the ideological battle of banning abortions to the visceral, terrifying reality of criminalizing pregnancy altogether. It is a clear signal that the state is no longer content with merely restricting abortion access; it is now actively seeking to punish the outcomes of women’s private lives.

The weight of this case sits heavy because of its cold, calculated precision. Moore’s ordeal began on Dec. 30, 2025, when a friend called 911 because Moore was suffering from extreme pain. She arrived at a Camden County emergency room in intense physical and emotional distress, where she delivered an infant at approximately 22 to 24 weeks gestation—a timeframe medical experts have told the Current makes survival outside the uterus nearly impossible.

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She did what we are taught to do in a crisis: she sought help and was honest with medical staff. However, that honesty was immediately weaponized. A security guard at the Southeast Georgia Health Center called the police after staff disclosed that Moore had ingested abortion medication. While she was still in the vulnerable fog of recovery, police arrived at her hospital bed to conduct an interview.

Arrest records claim Moore intended to end her pregnancy and had taken Oxycodone for the resulting pain. Yet, her defense attorney, Adrienne Turner, has pointed to hospital records and blood tests that showed no trace of Oxycodone in her system. Furthermore, while the state pursues a murder charge, the Camden County coroner left the cause of death blank on the infant’s death certificate, and hospital records cited cardiac arrest.

It took three months of hospital staff and security guards cooperating with investigators, mining her private medical data and even her previous abortion history, before Moore was finally arrested on March 4, 2026. This 90-day silence wasn’t a period of recovery for Moore, but, instead, a calculated extraction. It serves as a chilling reminder that for Black women, the sanctuary of the exam room has been traded for the cold surveillance of a crime scene, where our most vulnerable truths are turned into state’s evidence.

Superior Court Judge Steven Blackerby recently granted Moore a symbolic $1 bond, calling the prosecution’s theory “extremely problematic.” Dana Sussman, senior vice president of Pregnancy Justice, has been vocal about the legal gymnastics required to put a mother in a cage for her medical decisions:

“No one should be criminalized for having an abortion… This is an unprecedented murder charge for an alleged abortion, even though no law in the state of Georgia permits such a charge. And yet, when lawmakers ban abortion, this becomes an inevitable outcome.”

Moore’s case also offers a profound and hollow contradiction. What does it mean to live in a country that claims to cherish “life” while simultaneously dismantling every foundation—the healthcare, the housing, the community safety—that allows a life to actually thrive? This hypocrisy has reached a fever pitch even at the federal level with the “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) Act, signed into law in July 2025.

The OBBB Act is a targeted strike on the vulnerable, defunding healthcare providers by blocking Medicaid reimbursements for everything from cancer screenings to prenatal care. We see this same betrayal in the way the state starves the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of investments, choosing instead to fund the surveillance of Black mothers through the child welfare system, which activists more adequately describe as the family policing system. It is a world where the state aggressively polices medical and personal choices and strips away child tax credits, telling us that the “sanctity of life” ends the moment a birthing person leaves the delivery room.

These legal shifts also force clinicians to navigate a moral minefield where their mandates to report often collide with their professional oaths to “do no harm.” Because harm is exactly what occurs when healthcare workers disclose private conversations—and previous medical histories—to police, which might ultimately lead to the criminalization of their patients. As Dr. Marji Gold, a professor and family medicine practitioner, wrote in the Family Medicine journal:

“Policies that require health care providers to report any patient whom they suspect of having had an abortion is a clear violation of patient confidentiality… We must examine the principles of professionalism, confidentiality, and ethics when we are asked to take part in the unethical and illegal practice of turning our patients in to law enforcement.”

In this current social and political landscape of fear, abortion doulas have become a vital lifeline. Had Alexia Moore been held in the soft, protective embrace of a doula, the trajectory of her life might have looked vastly different. A doula would have provided the “safety in numbers” and legal literacy required to navigate the ER without falling into a carceral trap. As Jocelyn Frye, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, notes here:

“Abortion doulas offer vital physical, social, and emotional support… rooted in a deep understanding of the communities they serve.”

A doula might have been the difference between a private recovery and a public indictment, acting as a witness to her pain and a barrier against the state’s prying eyes.

Another point to note is that Moore is a mother of two. The threats she currently faces do not stop at a jail cell; the state can use her medical emergency to question her fitness as a parent for the children she already has. We saw how devastating the criminalization of pregnancy outcomes can be with the case of Amari Marsh, another Black woman who who spent 22 days in jail because she experienced a miscarriage. By forcing birth through federal cuts and then using the family policing system to punish those without resources, the state creates a trap designed to keep Black women, especially, entangled with the law.

I will say, again and again, that we must remember the true definition of reproductive justice, which is the right to have children, not have children, and raise children in safe and healthy environments. Alexia Moore’s case is a reminder that the “revolutionary act” of choosing oneself is now being treated as a capital offense. To fight back, we must embrace building communities of care outside state control through mutual aid and improving accessibility to full-spectrum doulas. And we must do everything in our power to fight abortion bans, which we know only exist to control people’s bodies, and personal autonomy.

The state will always try to legislate Black women’s bodies; after all, this nation was built precisely on such legislation. But it cannot legislate our spirits or our capacity to fight back against oppression and domination.

After all, in the words of one of the greatest freedom fighters this nation will ever know, Ella Baker, “We who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes.”

Josie Pickens is an educator, writer, cultural critic, and abolitionist strategist and organizer. She is the director of upEND Movement, a national movement dedicated to abolishing the family policing system.

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From Exam Room To Crime Scene: When The State Forces Birth But Abandons Life was originally published on newsone.com