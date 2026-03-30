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At least seven teens were arrested in downtown Baltimore and around the Inner Harbor over the weekend as large groups of young people gathered during spring break, according to police.

CBS Baltimore reports that officers responded to multiple incidents Sunday after encountering groups of juveniles in the downtown area. Several fights broke out, but authorities said no injuries were reported.

Police said three 13-year-old boys were taken into custody in connection with an attempted armed robbery in the 200 block of East Lombard Street. The teens were processed through Juvenile Booking.

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In a separate incident, three boys — ages 12, 14, and 17 — were arrested following an assault in the 100 block of Market Place. Each was later released to their parents. Another arrest involved a 13-year-old girl accused of assault in the 600 block of East Lombard Street, who was also released to her parents.

The arrests come just days after Mayor Brandon Scott launched Baltimore’s Spring Youth Engagement Strategy, an initiative aimed at keeping young people safe and engaged while school is out.

The program, led by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, runs from late March through Labor Day weekend. It focuses on outreach, conflict de-escalation, and connecting teens with supportive services and activities.

City officials say the strategy also includes access to spring programs and camps through Recreation and Parks, Downtown Locker Room, and Choo Smith Youth Empowerment.

“Keeping young people safe is a community effort,” Scott said, urging families to stay involved and help guide teens toward safe choices.

7 Teens Arrested in Downtown Baltimore During Spring Break was originally published on 92q.com