Wedding Season 2026: A Guide For All The Brides

There’s never a bad time to become a bride! That’s why we decided to close out Women’s History Month on a beautiful note with our official bridal guide for the lucky ladies of 2026.

We got a fall preview at the top trends a few months back that will be popping up in wedding ceremonies for the foreseeable seasons: it’s all about lace, lightweight, languid and most important of all lovely. During a sunny October week in New York, we spent a day in bridal world by first getting an early morning preview by MILLA NOVA with its Set In Momento couture collection, and another aptly titled La Maison Rose. Then it was off to a runway presentation atop NYC’s breathtaking One World Observatory as Ukrainian bridal houses WONÁ Concept and Eva Lendel previewed new bridal collections for New York Bridal Fashion Week. Just before sunset, we ended day 1 with Claire Pettibone and a quite romantic preview of The Archive Collection, a true devotion to the beauty of a bride. We finally closed things out the next day with VICTOR dE SOUZA and a bridal range that not only looked good but smelled phenomenal thanks to the venue choice of his flagship store, Emanuel New York.

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The joint presentation by WONÁ Concept and Eva Lendel couldn’t have been planned better. The weather, daylight timing, astoundingly beautiful models and equally eye-catching ensembles all seemed to work in tandem with one another. Overall, it was a shared vision of modern femininity with a couture finish. Cherry-red florals adorned the runway for added emphasis, which translated onto the models themselves as each adorned faux floral tattoos that gave the looks a hint of edge. From silk chiffon mint gowns and architectural cage corsetry to intricate lace detailing, it was certainly a sight to see.

Italian silks, mikado and organza made for standout fabrics used throughout the execution.