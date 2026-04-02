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Lamar Jackson, Ravens Head to Rio for Major 2026 Showdown

Report: Ravens Set for International Spotlight in Rio Against Cowboys

Published on April 2, 2026

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Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The NFL is continuing its global expansion, and Brazil is quickly becoming a key destination. After hosting Week 1 games over the past two seasons at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, the league is now setting its sights on Rio de Janeiro.

Over the next five years, the NFL plans to host at least three regular-season games in Rio. Back in February, it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys would headline the first matchup. Now, new reports reveal they are expected to face the Baltimore Ravens.

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According to yahoo, the game is slated for Week 3 of the 2026 season. While an exact kickoff time has not yet been confirmed, the matchup will take place at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, which previously hosted the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

The NFL’s push into Brazil reflects its growing fanbase in the country, which the league says exceeds 36 million. Recent games in São Paulo have delivered close, high-energy matchups, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ one-score win over the Green Bay Packers in 2024 and the Los Angeles Chargers’ narrow victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

The Cowboys vs. Ravens game will be part of a record nine international games scheduled for the 2026 season. The league will also break new ground in Week 1 with its first-ever regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

For Dallas, this marks their first international appearance since 2014, when they played in London. The Ravens have more recent global experience, with games in London in 2017 and 2023.

If confirmed, the Rio matchup will showcase two of the league’s biggest stars, Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson, on an international stage.

Report: Ravens Set for International Spotlight in Rio Against Cowboys was originally published on 92q.com

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