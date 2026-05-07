Bishop Paul S. Morton and The Tehillah Music Group Sign Stephen Hurd as Newest Artist!

Source: The Belle Report / Stephen Hurd

[ATLANTA, GA] May 06, 2026 — Tehillah Music Group is proud to announce they have added the nationally recognized worship leader, Stephen Hurd, to their roster of new artists in anticipation for his upcoming new album set to be released in the next coming months. Hurd who is widely recognized for his hit songs including the praise and worship anthem, “Zion is Calling”, “Let it Rise”, and the choir anthem known around the world, “Revelations 19:1 (Live)”.

When asked about signing Mr. Hurd, Bishop Paul S. Morton says, “We don’t just call him Stephen Hurd, we call him THE GREAT Stephen Hurd! We are so excited to welcome him to the Tehillah family. This man is amazing! We love his music and let me tell you, we are going higher and higher!” Tehillah Music Group label head, Jerry Q. Parries, says, “It is an absolute joy to sign Stephen Hurd. He has been in the music industry for many years and he really is praise and worship. We know when we signed him, we knew that we signed a jewel. I am excited!” Hurd shares the same enthusiasm by citing, “I’m like a kid in the candy store. I’m excited! I have always respected the work of Bishop and to be able to partner with Jerry, Bishop, and Tehillah is incredible. I’m like a kid in the candy store!”

Tahillah Music Group has been making major headway with their most recent release of Bishop Morton’s “Fall in the Mist: 50 Year Celebration” album with the Greater St Stephens Reunion Choir. The lead single, “Go Through” featuring his daughter and Greater St Stephens Co-Pastor Jasmine Morton-Robinson and son, 6x Grammy Award-winner PJ Morton has also gained great momentum and climbing the Billboard charts.

Stephen Hurd’s newest album is set to be released during Summer 2026.

About Stephen Hurd

Reverend Stephen Hurd is a proud native of Brandywine, MD. After attending the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in 1984-1986, he returned to Gwynn Park High where he graduated and went on the Howard University to study Music Education and Voice on a full scholarship. After a few years of study, Hurd took a chance on himself and departed Howard University to pursue a professional career in Gospel Music, a career that’s spanned nearly thirty years.

Since then, Reverend Hurd has been able to travel the globe extensively and has been blessed to release seven albums to his credit, including the Dove nominated “Live in DC” and the Stellar Award-winning Praise and Worship Album of the Year “Times of Refreshing”. Additionally, Reverend Hurd is an author of the book, “The Seed of David: A Worshipers Guide to Mend the Heart and Discipline the Flesh”. For years the Minister Stephen Hurd has preached and taught all over the world. In April 2018, Reverend was ordained to the gospel Ministry by his Pastor John K. Jenkins, Sr. of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, where he has faithfully served as Minister of Music for over twenty two years. In April of 2023, Pastor Jenkins appointed Rev Hurd as Ambassador of Worship at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden. After a long hiatus, Reverend Hurd reenrolled at Howard University to complete his bachelor’s degree in Music Business, graduating in July 2021. Furthermore, he received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Wayland Theological Seminary in October 2019. In August of 2025, he enrolled in a master’s program at Virginia Union University to work on a master’s in divinity. In September of the same year, he was inducted into the “Gospel Music Hall of Fame” in St. Louis, MO.

Bishop Paul S. Morton and The Tehillah Music Group Sign Stephen Hurd as Newest Artist! was originally published on praiserichmond.com