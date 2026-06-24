The Best Hotels, Attractions, and Hidden Gems For A Greater Baltimore Area Staycation

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You don’t have to leave town to feel like you’ve escaped. From luxury waterfront hotels and historic neighborhoods to world-class attractions, local dining, and family-friendly experiences, Baltimore offers plenty of opportunities for the perfect staycation.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend at the harbor, a romantic getaway in Fells Point, or an adventure-filled family trip exploring museums and the city’s vibrant culture, Charm City has something for every type of traveler, all without the hassle of airports or long road trips.