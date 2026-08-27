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Ravens’ Nnamdi Madubuike Takes Step Toward Return

Ravens’ Nnamdi Madubuike Progressing in Return From Neck Injury

Published on August 27, 2026
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Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike took another step toward returning to action during Monday’s practice, hitting the sled in drills for the first time this summer.

Madubuike has not yet participated in team drills, but his increased activity is an encouraging sign as he continues working his way back from a neck injury suffered in Week 2 of last season. The injury required surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Baltimore has plenty of depth along the defensive line, with Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles, Rayshaun Benny, John Jenkins and C.J. Okoye among the players currently in the rotation.

Still, a healthy Madubuike would provide a major boost to the Ravens’ defense. The two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro has established himself as an impact player capable of contributing on all three downs.

With Baltimore’s regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts set for Sept. 13, questions remain about whether Madubuike will be ready to contribute in Week 1.

Head coach Jesse Minter said the team is continuing to evaluate Madubuike’s progress on a daily basis and determine how much more he can handle as the season approaches.

While no decision has been made about his Week 1 availability, Minter said the Ravens feel encouraged about Madubuike’s progress and his ability to help the defense.

Ravens’ Nnamdi Madubuike Progressing in Return From Neck Injury was originally published on 92q.com

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