Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

GRIFF’s using this quarantine time get to know the Bible. Press play up top to hear his excitement about what he’s learning.

DON’T MISS…

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Drill-Man [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Days That Keep Blending Together [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Getting To Know The Bible [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: