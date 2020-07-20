BET Sunday Best Producer, Neily Dickerson, checked in with Cheryl Jackson this week to recap Episode 3 of Season 10. This week the top 10 ministers a few gospel greats and one has been eliminated. Neily and and Cheryl talks about their favorite contestants from the season and their individual performances. This week Lonnie Banks from Charlotte, NC was eliminated. Lonnie was introduced to the show as internet viral sensation. Lonnie was homeless and ended up on the steps of Pastor John P. Kee’s church. Pastor Kee posted a video of him singing and the Producers of Sunday Best reached out to him to audition for the show. Ironically, he covered Pastor Kee’s current single, “I Made It Out” but came up short according to the judges.

Check out Sunday Best, Sundays at 8pmEST on BET.

Sunday Best Recap With Producer, Neily Dickerson: Episode 3 – Top 10 Elimination was originally published on praisedc.com

