Sunday Best producer, Neily Dickerson, checks in with Cheryl Jackson with another Sunday Best Recap. This week the contestants tested on their ability to cover a few mainstream songs. You can image, most of them took those songs straight to church. Because of COVID-19, the entire cast and judges were doing the show from the comfort of their homes. Nicole Gregory, Kay Racquel, Pastor Edward “Busta” Fields and MarQuis Harris found themselves at the bottom according to the judges. Eliminated this week is Kay Racquel from Baton Rouge, LA and Pastor Busta from Philadelphis, PA. During the recap, Cheryl Jackson spoke with them both about their individual journey and experience with Sunday Best. Check out the recap.

Sunday Best Recap With Producer, Neily Dickerson: Episode 4 – Cover the Mainstream Song was originally published on praisedc.com

