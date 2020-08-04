EXCLUSIVE: JJ Hairston Debuts New Single, “You Are Lord Of It All”

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 08.04.20
Dismiss

JJ Hairston called into the Get Up Church this morning, debuting a brand new single called “You Are Lord Of It All” featuring Phil Bryant and Pocket of Hope. He’s been residing in the D.C. metropolitan for the past five years and this new track of his embraces the area’s go-go music.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In addition to breaking down the inspiration behind the song, JJ Hairston also discussed celebrating 26 years of marriage with his wife Trina, and how to manage relationships during the coronavirus pandemic. Press play up top!

DON’T MISS…

JJ Hairston Opens Up About His Biggest Hits, Marriage &amp; The Power Of Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

JJ Hairston Shares The Inspirational Story Behind “Miracle Worker” &amp; How God Helped His Marriage

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

EXCLUSIVE: JJ Hairston Debuts New Single, “You Are Lord Of It All”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
Close