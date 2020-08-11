Sunday Best Recap With Producer, Neily Dickerson: Episode 6 – Choir Tribute

Cheryl Jackson
| 08.11.20
Sunday's Best Top 3

Source: BET / BET

Sunday Best producer, Neily Dickerson, checks in with Cheryl Jackson with another Sunday Best Recap.  This week was a tribute to choirs so opening the show was THE CHOIR MASTER, Ricky Dillard and New G!  Ricky did his iconic rendition of More Abundantly and, of course, rocked us with his impressive directing skills! Contestants was tested this week on their ability to execute a choir favorite. You can image, most of them took those songs straight to church.  Because of COVID-19, the entire cast and judges are doing the show from the comfort of their homes.

Cheryl Jackson said, “I have to be honest, I was a bit salty because Ashling Cole and MarQuis Harris found themselves at the bottom according to the judges and were eliminated.  I actually though Ashling would win this competition.”  During the recap, Cheryl Jackson spoke with them both about their individual journey and experience with Sunday Best.  Check out the recap.

 

 

 

