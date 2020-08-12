CLOSE
Baltimore
Man Caught On Camera Stealing Trump 2020 Signs From Harford County Neighborhood [Video]

Authorities in Harford County are looking for a man who they said stole Trump-Pence 2020 campaign signs from several yards in Bel Air.

A Nest camera at a home on the 100 block of Duncannon Road captured the man walking up to the yard, grabbing the campaign sign and flashing an obscene gesture at the camera before running off.

In a post on Facebook, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said:

“We all have differences of opinion. Let’s respect those opinions and not step into somebody else’s yard to commit a crime by stealing a campaign sign. It’s a violation of free speech and downright disrespectful of your neighbors.

This weekend deputies were called to the 100 block of Duncannon Road in Bel Air for the report of stolen campaign signs. Through investigation, it was determined political signs were stolen from several yards in the same area and someone was able to provide us video of the suspect. If you recognize this individual, please give us a call.”

 

The incident captured in the video happened on August 8. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Landsverk at 410-612-1717.

You can check out the full video below.

**Warning, the subject in the video displays what is considered by some to be an obscene hand gesture**

