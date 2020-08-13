CLOSE
Stores Recall Onions Due To Major Salmonella Outbreak

Certain grocery stores around the country are calling a recall on onions due to a salmonella outbreak.

Thomson International recalled their red, yellow, and white onions that have been shipped across all 50 US states and Canada since May.

Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Trader Joe’s, Ralph’s, and Giant Eagle have issued recalls on onions and foods that may have been affected like salad and deli foods.  Onions have also been sold to restaurants, wholesalers, and other retail stores.

Since the outbreak, BCC.com stated the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported 85 citizens in 43 states have been hospitalized due to salmonella as of August 7.  Canadian health officials have confirmed over 200 salmonella cases due to the onions imported from the US.

The infection can cause diarrhea, cramps, and fever that will appear between six hours to six days after exposure. Recovering from the bacteria can take up to four to seven days but in severe cases can spread from the intestines to other parts of the body.

“The FDA advises consumers sanitise any surfaces that may have come into contact with recalled onions, like refrigerators, storage bins, or cutting boards.” 

Stores Recall Onions Due To Major Salmonella Outbreak  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

