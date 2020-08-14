CLOSE
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The List?

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to vote.

In celebration of that achievement, the USA Today Network asked all 50 states and the District of Columbia to each choose 10 women who have made significant contributions to their respective states and country.

They are the Women of the Century.

Some Notable African American Women from Maryland made the cut:

Irene Morgan Kirkaldy  was a Black civil rights activist whose major act of resistance was instrumental in the fight against white supremacy in the United States.

Billie Holiday — formally Eleanora Fagan — was born either in Philadelphia or Baltimore, but she was raised in Baltimore, which she referred to as her hometown throughout her life. A national treasure, Holiday is considered to be one of the most famous African American women jazz musicians in the world.

Augusta T. Chissell was an African-American suffragist who fought alongside other Black women for passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. After passage of the 19th Amendment, Chissell wrote about voting for the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper.

Sherrilyn Ifill is the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, She is just the second woman to head the organization. She taught civil procedure and constitutional law at the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore, for over 20 years.

See The Full List Here: USA Today

Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The List?  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Close