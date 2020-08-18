CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Families Of Baltimore Explosion Victims Need Help With Funeral Costs

Gas Explosion In Baltimore Levels Houses And Traps People Inside

Source: J. Countess / Getty

The families of the two people killed in last week’s three-house explosion in Baltimore need help laying the victims to rest.

Relatives of Jospeh Graham and Lonnie Herriott held a press conference Monday at Empowerment Temple AME asking for help.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“As many of us know funeral expenses are not small and as a church, we have stepped up to the plate to ensure that we will be providing support,” said Pastor GJ Barnes. “That support though that we are providing is substantial, but we want to ensure that the family has the ability to mourn the loss of their loved ones in a way to their choosing and so we’re asking the community to help support the expenses.”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Any funds donated will not only help pay for the funerals, but also help support survivors and other families affected by the incident.

Those who want to make a donation can also contribute online at baltimorestrong.org. Choose “Labyrinth Rd Victim Fund” as the specific fund for your donation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Families Of Baltimore Explosion Victims Need Help With Funeral Costs  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
Close