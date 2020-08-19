CLOSE
Brandon Scott Appears During Roll Call At 2020 Democratic National Convention

Baltimores Democratic voters nominate Brandon Scott for mayor in narrow primary victory over Sheila Dixon

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott represented Maryland Tuesday night during the roll call at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Scott, who is also running for mayor, praised nominee Joe Biden for his plans to increase funding for public schools and HBCUs.

He then announced Maryland was awarding one vote to Bernie Sanders and 119 for Biden.

Scott was joined by Biden delegate and college student Bianca Shah.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Brandon Scott Appears During Roll Call At 2020 Democratic National Convention  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

