1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Light Rail Downtown

Light Rail Rescue

Source: Citizen App / Citizen App

UPDATE 08/20/2020 9:41 AM EST:

We’re learning more about the Light Rail crash that left one woman dead and several others injured.

According to CBS Baltimore, two Light Rail trains were coming at opposite directions when a car ran a red light, crashing into the trains.

The car got wedged between the two trains in the area of North Howard and West Mulberry Streets.

Officials are still on the scene.

UPDATE 08/20/2020 9:10 AM EST:

Authorities saidone person is dead and three others are hurt after a car crashed into a MTA Light Rail Thursday morning.

Three people, including the train operator have been taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said three people from the vehicle in question were trapped, a woman, 30-year-old man and a 7-year-old child.

The woman died at the scene.

ORIGINAL:

Baltimore firefighters are working to rescue multiple people after a car crashed into a Light Rail in downtown Baltimore.

All car and rail traffic has been stopped in the immediate area of the crash.

Police have also blocked off North Howard Street and West Saratoga Street.

This is a developing story. 

Source: CBS Baltimore

1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Light Rail Downtown  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

