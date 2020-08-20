CLOSE
7th District Challenger Kimberly Klacik Goes Viral With New Campaign Ad

Kimberly Klacik

Source: Campaign Photo / Kimberly Klacik

Kimberly Klacik is taking on Democrats locally and nationwide with a new ad that has since gone viral.

In the clip, Kim Klacik takes viewers on a walking tour of Baltimore’s 7th district, urging the black residents who live there to throw out Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

“Do you care about black lives? The people that run Baltimore don’t. I can prove it. Walk with me. They don’t want you to see this,” Klacik said in the ad posted Monday.

Mfume beat Klacik in a special election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat last year.

You can check out the ad in full below.

Source: NY Post

7th District Challenger Kimberly Klacik Goes Viral With New Campaign Ad  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

