Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To Overcome ‘Perfect Storm’ Of Crises

"If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst," Biden pledged on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked American voters to fully grasp the consequences of allowing Donald Trump to remain in the White House, ominously warning, “You know what will happen.”

His keynote address Thursday night to conclude the virtual convention painted a picture of both united hope for the future and collective despair for the present while running down the myriad ways the United States has been set back by the current presidency, including but not limited to: the coronavirus pandemic; the worsening of racial justice and police violence; and the unprecedented economic crisis.

It was in that context that Biden said at the top of his speech, “It is with great honor and humility that I accept this nomination for President of the United States of America.”

But amid those unfortunate truths bout the U.S., Biden also made sure to say that he was more than prepared to lead American away from those scourges.

“Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us — for we the people — to come together,” Biden pledged.

US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

Biden also offered some sober facts to counter Trump’s lies about the coronavirus that arguably contributed to the pandemic.

Noting that Trump “still does not have a plan” for the coronavirus, Biden said he was prepared to lead the country out f the pandemic while giving America a reality check on the topic.

“The President keeps telling us the virus is going to disappear. He keeps waiting for a miracle. Well, I have news for him. No miracle is coming,” Biden said. “We need the world to confirm cases. Our economy’s in tatters, with Black, Latino, Asian American, Native American communities bearing the brunt of it.”

However, not all of Biden’s speech was so laser-focused on Trump’s failures.

The Democratic nominee pivoted from addressing the state of doom and gloom that has enveloped America to laying out his plans for a better tomorrow.

US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

He said his “economic plan is all about jobs, dignity, respect and community” and lavished praise on Kamala Harris, his running mate who one night earlier became the first Black and South Asian woman nominated to a major political party’s presidential ticket.

“No one has been tougher on calling out the current administration for its extremism, its failure to follow the law,” Biden said of Harris.

Biden also made sure to single out young voters, a demographic that Democrats are still trying to get on board with their platform. Encouraging their leadership with nationwide protests against racism and police violence, Biden said: “They are speaking to the inequity, and injustice, that has grown up in America,” Biden said. “Economic injustice. Racial injustice. Environmental injustice. I hear their voices. If you listen, you can hear them too.”

That led Biden to offer a stark contrast between himself being an ally in the fight for racial equality and justice Trump’s adversarial role on that front. He described a poignant moment he experienced with George Floyd‘s 6-year-old daughter that he said resonated deeply.

OKLAHOMA DNC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

“She looks in my eyes and she said, I quote, ‘Daddy changed the world. Daddy changed the world.’ Her words burrowed deep into my heart,” Biden said. “Maybe George Floyd’s murder was a breaking point. Maybe John Lewis‘s passing an inspiration,” Biden said. “America is ready, in John’s words, to lay down the heavy burden of hate at last and begin the hard work of rooting out our systemic racism.”

He continued: “In this dark moment, I believe we’re poised to make great progress at the end — that we can find the light once more.”

And on that note, citing a familiar refrain from the campaign trail — a “battle for the soul of the nation” — Biden brought his historic speech t a close. “And this is a battle we will win, and we’ll do it together,” he added.

[caption id="attachment_3998318" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] Whether intentional or not, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) has been steadily revealing over its first two nights that there are far more Black people included with speaking roles and otherwise getting valuable TV time to spread the Party's message than organizers originally suggested. And it's for good measure, too, since Black voter participation fell in the 2016 election compared to the historic levels in which they cast ballots for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. It's a simple math equation: If more Black people vote Democratic, chances of Joe Biden beating Donald Trump increase exponentially. With the inclusion of a growing number of Black folks, the DNC is surely counting on that to be true. The DNC's first incarnation of its official convention schedule only listed 11 Black people, including musical performers, to be featured in the week's programming. Alongside that scant docket of Black folks were names like Michael Bloomberg -- who is infamous for his support of the racist stop-and-frisk policing practice -- adding insult to the metaphorical injury sustained at first glance of what seemed to be a diversity-challenged convention schedule. But since the convention kicked off Monday night, viewers have been treated to a veritable parade of African Americans taking the virtual stage, both renowned in addition to everyday citizens, making their cases for why Biden deserves to be the next president of the United States. Some of those names have included distinguished leaders like Colin Powell and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as well as Gwen Carr (Eric Garner's mother) and the family of George Floyd. Originally, the DNC's schedule was conspicuously missing names such as Stacey Abrams, someone who has consistently been both described as a rising star in the Democratic Party and was long rumored to have been courted by Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate. Her apparent inexplicable exclusion came across like a snub of sorts. When NewsOne reached out last week for comment from Abrams' anti-voter suppression organization, Fair Fight,  it referred all questions about her DNC role to Biden's campaign. But Biden's campaign never responded to NewsOne -- until Tuesday night, when Abrams helped open up the convention's second night with an impassioned keynote address standing by Biden and urging Americans to vote for him. She used her speech in part to bring attention to the disproportionate effect that the collision of multiple factors has especially had on Black lives in 2020. "America faces a triple threat: a public health catastrophe, an economic collapse, and a reckoning with racial justice and inequality," Abrams said. "So our choice is clear: a steady, experienced public servant who can lead us out of this crisis just like he's done before, or a man who only knows how to deny and distract; a leader who cares about our families or a president who only cares about himself." Her words, as well as her inclusion at the DNC, probably elicited a collective sigh among those who quickly spoke out last week after it appeared that Abrams would not be speaking at the convention. Abrams was not alone in having the distinction of being a Black person featured at the DNC who was not included in the initial schedule of speakers at this year's Democratic National Convention. The revelation of more Black people than expected in the first two nights of the DNC suggests that organizers are far from finished on that front. Of course, this year's Democratic National Convention has been anything but conventional. And that could explain why DNC organizers released such an anemic list of speakers when it came to Black people featured, perhaps trying to pique viewers' curiosity and increase viewership. To be sure, there are still more people that NewsOne expects to be included, such as budding activist LeBron James, established agitator Colin Kaepernick and the founders of the Movement for Black Lives (to name a few). With that said, it's clear the DNC has made an intentional effort at presenting an image of racial inclusion at a time in the nation's history when circumstances suggest otherwise. Keep reading to find some of the Blackest moments at this year's Democratic National Convention. This article will be updated as the Democratic National Convention progresses.

Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To Overcome ‘Perfect Storm’ Of Crises  was originally published on newsone.com

