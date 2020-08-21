CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Black Lives Matter Mural To Be Revealed Next To City Hall At Weekend Rally

U.S.-NEW YORK-BLACK LIVES MATTER-STREET MURAL

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

A Black Lives Matter mural is set to be unveiled this weekend.

You can find it near Baltimore’s City Hall on East Fayette Street. It’ll make its official debut during the Healing Through Art Rally on Saturday (August 22) at 10 AM.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

East Fayette Street, between Gay Street and Holliday Street, will be closed and residents are welcome to be onlookers of the momentous art installation and unveiling of the finished Black Lives Matter mural.

The mural is the work of BTST Services along with Kid Balloon and other local artists.

See Also: “Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump Tower In New York City

See Also: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Unveils Black Lives Matter Paint Job For No. 43 Car

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Black Lives Matter Mural To Be Revealed Next To City Hall At Weekend Rally  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Close