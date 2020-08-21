‘The Final 4’ Winner Evvie McKinney Debuts New Song, “Just Like God” [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.21.20
Evvie McKinney, winner of Diddy’s TV singing competition The Final 4, called in to debut a new song called “Just Like God.” Listen up top to hear the exclusive and see why the message of this song means so much to her!

Close