‘The Final 4’ Winner Evvie McKinney Debuts New Song, “Just Like God” [EXCLUSIVE]

Evvie McKinney, winner of Diddy’s TV singing competition The Final 4, called in to debut a new song called “Just Like God.” Listen up top to hear the exclusive and see why the message of this song means so much to her!

