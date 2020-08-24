CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Morgan State University Athlete Killed In Motorcycle Accident On I-795

Jordan Cofield

Source: Family Handout / Family Handout

Jordan Cofield, 20-years-old, was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

Police say Cofield lost control of his motorcycle on I-795 in Owings Mills, going off the side of the road and striking a guardrail.

Cofield was a Morgan State University Deans List student who had dreams of making it to the NFL.

The athletic director at Morgan State University also shared his condolences Sunday following the unexpected passing of Cofield.

“On behalf of the entire Morgan State University community and the Department of Athletics we are heartbroken at the loss of Jordan,” said MSU Athletic Director Edward Scott, Ph.D. “This is a very difficult loss for the Bear family and we are extremely saddened. Jordan was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Cofield family, Jordan’s friends and teammates.”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Fox 45

Morgan State University Athlete Killed In Motorcycle Accident On I-795  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Close