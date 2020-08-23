CLOSE
Ravens Release Pro-Bowl Safety Earl Thomas After Altercation With Chuck Clark

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

In a statement released Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they have released Pro-Bowl Safety Earl Thomas following an altercation with a teammate.

“We have terminated Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the NFL team said in the statement.

“Appreciate the Ravens organization for the opportunity,” Thomas said following his release. “Had a great run. Wish things would have ended different but you live and you learn. Thank you Eric DeCosta and everyone else who played a role in bringing me to B-More. Wish you guys the best.”

The “scuffle” was the result of a “mental error” Thomas had during practice. ESPN hints that this may have simply been the ‘icing on the cake’ for the 7-time Pro-Bowler. Since his time in Baltimore, he’s been “late or has missed” multiple meetings. He also got into an altercation with NT Brandon Williams 11 months ago after a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The 31-year old safety still has some gas in the tank for sure. While it will be painful to see him play elsewhere, his conduct wasn’t conducive for the Ravens’ culture of winning and integrity. NFL Analyst Adam Schefter reports that sources indicate that Thomas could be joining the Dallas Cowboys.

