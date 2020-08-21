CLOSE
Temporary Dumpsters In Parts Of Southeast Baltimore To Combat Trash Issues

Baltimore Department of Public Works is placing dumpsters around the city for neighbors as a short term solution to trash and recycling pick-up delays but only in certain areas.

Dumpsters will be placed in southeast Baltimore:

– Fleet St and S Patterson Park Ave

– E Lombard St and S Highland Ave

– Eastern Ave and Umbra St

– Boston St and Gusryan St

DPW will drop off the dumpsters at 8 a.m. and pick them up at 11 a.m. the same morning.

Trash and recycling have been piling up throughout the city due to the pandemic that’s caused a staffing shortage.

DPW’s long term solution is hiring contract crews. The Department tells us it plans to hire crews to help pick up the slack by September and October.

Until then dumpsters are only for residents to drop off recycling, not trash.

Close