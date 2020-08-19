CLOSE
Maryland Residents Can Now Text 911 For Emergencies

Things in Maryland have changed up a bit when it comes to emergencies and I think it was a very smart move! Mayor Jack Young announced during a press conference “Everyone in Maryland, both residents and visitors will have the ability to text 911 in the event of an emergency.” This is a great resource for the hearing impaired and for people who have an emergency but can’t relate that message over the phone with an operator. Check out more details on this new announcement below,

 

