Following the massive gas explosion in NW Baltimore that left two people dead after three homes collapsed the cleanup still continues. More than 200 people were affected by the explosion and officials are asking for the communities help! There is a call for volunteers to give their time for a “low level” cleanup on Sunday from 1 p.m-3p.m.

Sign up to volunteer HERE

