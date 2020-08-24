You’ll have to watch your Ravens play from the comfort of your home.

Fans are not allowed at M&T Bank Stadium for the start of the 2020 season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“After consulting with government officials and public health experts, we will not host fans at M&T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of the 2020 season,” they said in a tweet Monday.

The organization will monitor the pandemic and adjust protocols are necessary.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Baltimore Ravens Starting 2020 Season Without Fans was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: