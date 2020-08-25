Baltimore Congressional Candidate Kimberly Klacik Calls Out Democrats In RNC Speech

Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik said Democrats are taking Black voters for granted.

“We’re not buying the lies anymore,” she said in her speech at the Republican National Convention Monday night. “You and your party have neglected us for far too long.”

During her two-minute speech, Klacik urged Republicans to reach out to inner-city voters. She said she wants Baltimore to serve as an example the GOP can win in cities if they “deliver real results.”

“(Trump) is bringing the American spirit to life for all Americans,” she concluded. “I’m asking you to help President Trump complete this great American comeback, and then I’m asking you to help me start this great Baltimore comeback.”

You can watch her full speech by pressing play on the video below.

