CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Artist Paints Portrait Of Breonna Taylor For Vanity Fair Cover

Breonna Taylor cover for Vanity Fair September Issue

Source: Amy Sherald / Vanity Fair

Baltimore’s Amy Sherald paints a portrait of Breonna Taylor for the cover of the upcoming issue of Vanity Fair.

Sherald was the artist who painted the official portrait of Michelle Obama.

Her work has appeared in Smithsonian galleries and on the sides of buildings.

Taylor, 26, was killed in March by police who raided her Kentucky home with a no-knock warrant. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a gun at police, believing it was a break-in. The officers involved have not been criminally charged.

Taylor recently graced the cover of O: The Oprah Magazine. In July, artists painted a mural of her on the basketball courts at Chamber’s Park in Annapolis.

Baltimore Artist Paints Portrait Of Breonna Taylor For Vanity Fair Cover  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Close