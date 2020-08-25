The Anne Arundel County Fire Department announced today via twitter that a search is underway for one person after a boat crash on the South River in Anne Arundel County. It was confirmed there was 2 boats involved each with 2 occupants , no injuries on the first boat, one minor injury and one unaccounted for on the 2nd boat. Dive Operations underway we will keep you updated as we get more information.

You can watch the live search below,

https://twitter.com/AACoFD/status/1298309730859974656

Person Missing In Anne Arundel County Following Boat Crash was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: