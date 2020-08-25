CLOSE
News
HomeNewsBusiness & Economy

KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin’” Slogan Due To Coronavirus

Kentucky Fried Chicken has decided to pause the use of their popular slogan “finger-lickin’ good” because it “doesn’t quite fit in the current environment.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The decision came after health officials’ recommendations of taking extra precautions of not touching your face and spending extra time washing your hands to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said the global chief marketing officer at KFC, Catherine Tan-Gillespie. The menu isn’t changing and the company said the slogan will return when the “time is right.”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Their marketing campaign cleverly blurred out the words “finger lickin’” to portray their message.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Watch below.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

DON’T MISS IT…

The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich Straight Out Of A ‘Boondocks’ Episode

It’s A Wrap! McDonald’s Happy Meal Menu Will Not Have Cheeseburgers Anymore

KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin’” Slogan Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

kfc

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Close