CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

City Officials: Baltimore Department of Public Works Employee Dead

Ceiling detail, City of Baltimore seal, at the William H. Welch Medical Library, the library of the

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

Baltimore Department of Public Works is mourning one of its own.

City officials said the employee worked for the solid waste division.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a statement, DPW spokeswoman Yolanda Winkler didn’t give specifics about what happened but shared condolences for the employee’s family.

“We have suffered a lost in DPW’s Solid Waste family today.  We all share in this lost and offer our sincere condolences to the family.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

We will not  release any particulars regarding the loss of life of one our very own until family members are notified.  We request that you respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Officers During West Baltimore Traffic Stop

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

City Officials: Baltimore Department of Public Works Employee Dead  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Close