Body Of Owings Mills Man Found Near Baltimore County Crash Scene

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Maryland State Police are investigating after the body of an Owings Mills man was found near a crash scene.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday night on the ramp from I-795 to Maryland Route 140. A hit-and-run was also reported on I-795 near Franklin Boulevard.

One of several 911 callers reported seeing a person walking near the scene of the Route 140 crash.

When troopers arrived to the scene, they found a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica overturned near the Route 140 ramp. No one was inside of the vehicle.

They later determined the Pacifica’s driver, Marcus Nix III may have rear-ended a pickup truck hauling a trailer on I-795 near Franklin Boulevard. Nix’s license was reportedly revoked.

Crews searched the area Monday night, but did not find Nix.

“The Baltimore County Police Department not only had their officers, but a helicopter assisting our troopers on the ground, searching for anybody who would be inside that vehicle,” Elena Russo, of the Maryland State Police, said. “There was no body to be found.”

Family members continued searching, discovering Nix’s body around 8 p.m. Tuesday about 300 feet from the crash site.

“He was located in an area that was thoroughly searched on Monday, August 24 and would have been clearly visible to searchers. Investigators on the scene found no evidence that Nix had been ejected from the vehicle or that he was struck by a vehicle,” state police said in a news release.

Police are still working to figure out how Nix died and how his body ended up near the scene.

Anyone with information should call state police at 410-780-2700.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Body Of Owings Mills Man Found Near Baltimore County Crash Scene  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

