Towson University Moves To Remote Learning For Fall Semester

Universities Across The Nation Close Through Spring Break As Coronavirus Spreads

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Towson University will move all classes to remote learning for the rest of the fall semester.

The decision coming down Wednesday after only 2 days into the school year and on the heels of dozens of positive coronavirus tests over the weekend.

A testing sample by the Health Center revealed 55 positive test results out of 627 people. According to the university, none of the 55 individuals who tested positive are on campus.

The latest round of testing from over the weekend found 66 positive COVID-19 cases. Sixty-two of those cases involved students.

“As president of Towson University, my greatest priority and responsibility is to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. The events of the last few days are a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the virus,” President Kim Schatzel said in a letter to the campus community.

The University will refund students for room, board and parking, but tuition and fees will remain the same.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Towson University Moves To Remote Learning For Fall Semester  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

