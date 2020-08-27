Everything To Know About The Commitment March On Washington: Speakers, Schedule, Route Map And More

UPDATED: 7:40 a.m. Aug. 28 —

The line-up has been revealed for the Commitment March on Washington — a demonstration against police brutality that also encourages people to vote — and it features a list of renowned politicians and activists.

The national protest against police brutality on Friday is expected to center on the families of Black people who died at the hands of police, including Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III organized the Commitment March to “restore and recommit to the dream Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. defined in 1963,” according to the official website. Friday also marks the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Friday’s protest was preceded by a Virtual 2020 March On Washington on Thursday night that was hosted by April Ryan and featured remarks from NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Cory Booker, actor Mahershala Ali, Stacey Abrams and more. Speakers were expected to call for police accountability reform and to energize voters for the November elections. The event was also billed as advocating for economic empowerment as well as equitable access to health care, education and voting booths.

The virtual and in-person marches were taking pace amid worldwide protests for yet another police shooting this past Sunday. Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The officer has recently been identified as Rusten Sheskey and the shooting is now under federal investigation by the Department of Justice, according to CBS News. Blake survived the shooting but waqs left paralyzed, according to family members.

Thirty-one-year-old Trayford Pellerin of Louisiana was also shot by the police this past weekend, however, his injuries were fatal. All the officers involved were put on administrative leave. Charges have yet to be brought on anyone.

The “Get Off Our Necks” Commitment March has a route that is just about a half-mile long in Washington, D.C., that begins at the Lincoln Memorial and ends at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. There are strict guidelines surrunding coronavirus concerns that have been implemented, including mandatory masks and spcial distancing for marchers.

For mre information about the Commitment March on Washington, visit the National Action Network’s webste by clicking here.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

