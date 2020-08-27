Following multiple sporting events being canceled Wednesday after several teams announced they’d were boycotting the games due to the injustice it looks like the NFL could follow! The season has yet to start but practice has been on until today for many teams! Several NFL teams including the NY & Washington canceled practice today so players can focus on social justice issues. The Ravens however did practice this morning but canceled afternoon team meetings to hold a discussion on social justice…. Things are heating up & I love to see it!!!!

Our team decided to practice this morning. After practice, the team will come together for a meeting to discuss and work on a plan for continued social justice reform efforts. pic.twitter.com/Q8NkrLa26O — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020

Baltimore Ravens Cancel Afternoon Meetings To Focus On Social Justice was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: