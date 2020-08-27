CLOSE
Baltimore Ravens Cancel Afternoon Meetings To Focus On Social Justice

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Following multiple sporting events being canceled Wednesday after several teams announced they’d were boycotting the  games due to the injustice it looks like the NFL could follow! The season has yet to start but practice has been on until today for many teams! Several NFL teams  including the NY  & Washington canceled  practice today so players can focus on social justice issues. The Ravens however did practice this  morning but canceled afternoon team meetings to hold a discussion on social justice…. Things are heating up & I love to see it!!!!

Baltimore Ravens Cancel Afternoon Meetings To Focus On Social Justice  was originally published on 92q.com

