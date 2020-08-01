Community Affairs Show: COVID-19 and the Importance of Healthy Eating in the African American Community

Cheryl Jackson
| 08.01.20
Pastor Mike Jones

Source: Provided By Pastor Mike Jones / Pastor Mike Jones

Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson speaks with Mike Jones, CEO of Fresh Community Holdings Corporation.  Fresh Community Holdings is Washington Metropolitan Area urban food company.  Their mission is to end food insecurity worldwide through an integrative ecosystem of education, distribution, marketing, and innovative technology.  Mr. Jones talks about food disparities in the African American Community and why it’s important to grow and distribute fresh produce in our community.  FCHH has found success in distributing food through local Farmers Markets on Wheels, The First Harvest Club and FCHC wholesale.  Mr. Jones shares why it’s more important than ever to eat healthy during the COVId-19 pandemic.

Community Affairs Show: COVID-19 and the Importance of Healthy Eating in the African American Community  was originally published on praisedc.com

