CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Entering Stage 3 Of Reopening On Friday

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

Maryland will enter stage 3 of its Roadmap to Recovery Plan this coming Friday.

Under stage 3, indoor movie theaters, entertainment venues and all businesses can reopen.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As of Tuesday, 614 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state bringing the total to 108,863. The state positivity rate is also up slightly at 3.39%.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Hospitalizations are up from 377 to 385, with ICUs going from 107 to 112. There have been 3,617 people who have died from the virus.

Source: CBS Baltimore and CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland Entering Stage 3 Of Reopening On Friday  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Close